Central bank board seen likely to raise interest rates Thursday

Chris Johnstone
03-08-2017
The spotlight will be on the board meeting of the Czech National Bank on Thursday amid high expectations that interest rates will be raised for the first time in nine years. The current reference interest rate is 0.05 percent with a quarter of a percentage point rise described as likely. Interest rates are now the main tool for the central bank to adjust the economy after dropping the low crown policy in April.

 
