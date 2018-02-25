Celebration on Old Town Square for Czech Olympics team

Czech sports fans are planning to give the Czech Olympics team a rousing welcome home on Old Town Square on Monday afternoon.

Ester Ledecká who is the first woman ever to win gold in two separate disciplines in the Winter Olympics will be at the centre of the celebrations.

Also present will be speed skater Martina Sábliková who won a silver medal, Michal Krčmář who bagged silver in the biathlon sprint, snowboarder Eva Samková who picked up a bronze medal and speed skater Karolína Erbanová who took the bronze in the women's 500 metres.

The Czech Republic won seven medals at the Winter Olympics.