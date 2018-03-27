CEFC global sell-off not to concern Czech assets, says spokesman

The Chinese conglomerate CEFC China Energy’s plan to sell off its global property portfolio does not relate to assets in the Czech Republic, a spokesperson for the company’s European branch told the Czech News Agency on Tuesday. Bloomberg had earlier reported that CEFC was set to offload the entirety of its property portfolio around the world.

CEFC has investments of CZK 38 million in the Czech Republic and employs over 4,000 people in the country. As well as owning numerous Prague properties it controls Slavia Prague football club and Pivovary Lobkowicz.

CEFC’s founder, who has served as an advisor to Czech President Miloš Zeman, was recently arrested.