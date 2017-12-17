Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets

Chris Johnstone
17-12-2017
In football, former Czech international keeper Petr Čech moved onto a tally of 199 clean sheets in the Premier League after Arsenal’s 1:0 win against Newcastle United. The win moves Arsenal into the top four in the league. Čech was little tested during the match apart from a late rally by the Magpies.

He is likely to face a much tougher test in the league when Arsenal host a high scoring Liverpool team on December 22.

 
 
 
 
