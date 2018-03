Football's Petr Čech reached a major milestone on Sunday becoming the first goalkeeper in Premier League history to keep 200 clean sheets.

Thirty-eight of those were with current club Arsenal and 162 were with Chelsea. On Sunday, Arsenal beat Watford 3:0. In the match, Čeach saved a spot kick by Troy Deeney - his first saved penalty in the top flight since 2011, sources reported.

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger had praise for the goalkeeper, calling the record "absolutely remarkable".