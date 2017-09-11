Čech compares Wenger and Mourinho managing styles

Football goalkeeper Petr Čech has drawn differences between his current club Arsenal and former club Chelsea under manager Jose Mourinho, suggesting his former manager had a different philosophy when it came to winning.

Čech told the French football website So Foot that Mourinho had wanted to always win at all costs and was not accepting of draws. He said that the approach by Arsene Wenger was not about winning at all costs but that the club wanted to win in “a certain way”. But he also said the situation was changing. Čech posted his first clean sheet of the seasonagainst Bournemouth at the weekend. The score was 3:0.

Arsenal had lost the previous two matches, including 4:0 against Liverpool.