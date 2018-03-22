Catherine Deneuve to receive lifetime achievement award at Febiofest

French film star Catherine Deneuve is to receive the Kristian Award for her contribution to world cinematography on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the Prague Febiofest film festival.

In just over a week the festival screened more than 160 movies in 15 categories, including New Europe, a competition section showcasing debuts.

Another bright light at the festival was the illustrious French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour who also received a lifetime achievement award.

Although the festival is drawing to a close in the Czech capital it will continue in 16 other Czech cities up until April 20th.