Cardinal Josef Beran’s remains can be moved to Prague

Pope Francis has given his consent to the transport of the remains of Cardinal Josef Beran to the Czech Republic, Ambassador to Vatican Pavel Vošalík told the Czech News Agency on Wednesday.

Cardinal Beran was persecuted by the Communist regime and was eventually exiled to Rome, where he died in 1969. He was buried in the Vatican because the Czechoslovak communist authorities didn’t approve the return of his body to his homeland. He is the only Czech buried in the crypt of St Peter’s Basilica.