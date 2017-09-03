Cardinal Duka criticizes Lidl over removal of crosses on packaging

Cardinal Dominik Duka has criticized the German supermarket Lidl for erasing crosses on top of an iconic Greek church from its food packaging.

In a letter to the Greek ambassador to the Czech Republic, Duka said it was an unprecedented and uncivilized act. He also warned that the removal of real crosses from churches could follow.

The supermarket giant digitally removed several crosses on the Greek Orthodox building in Santorini from products in its own-label Greek food range which is sold all around Europe.

Lidl representatives said they avoided the use of religious symbols because they didn't want to exclude any religious beliefs.