Car manufacture in Czech Republic furthest in Industry 4.0, ČTK reports

Automation and robotics and other elements of Industry 4.0 in the Czech Republic are reportedly being adopted fastest in the fields of car manufacturing and electronics. But the country still stands at the start of the 4th industrial revolution, according to a survey by the Czech News Agency; one problem is a lack of qualified personnel. A number of companies have taken steps to implement 4.0 elements not least during the summer holidays when some assembly lines stand silent. Besides the auto industry, other fields where "smart" elements are being introduced are pharmaceuticals and chemicals, Bohuslav Čížek of the Confederation of Industry in the Czech Republic confirmed.