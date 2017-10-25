Car industry eyes record production of 1.4 million vehicles in 2017

Czech auto makers are on course to produce a record 1.4 million vehicles this year, the president of the Automotive Industry Association, Bohdan Wojnar, said on Wednesday. In 2016 1.344 million cars, also a record, were produced in the country and that the growth trend is set to continue, Mr. Wojnar said.

Speaking at a conference in Brno on the future of the auto industry in the Czech Republic and Central Europe, Mr. Wojnar attributed this success to domestic economic growth and foreign demand. However, he said the industry, which is producing at close to full capacity, was struggling to find workers on a labour market marked by an unusually high number of vacancies.