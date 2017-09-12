Capital’s Congress Centre set for overhaul

Prague’s Congress Centre is to get a major makeover. The Spanish architecture studio OCA won a competition to design to overhaul of the large building, which looks across the Nusle valley to the city’s New Town.

The project will cost hundreds of millions of crowns and should begin in three years’ time. Prague’s mayor, Adriana Krnáčová, said the Congress Centre had been frequently criticised in the past for its not particularly sexy appearance and that it had not been easy to pick a winner in the competition to redesign it.