Canoe slalom champ Hilgertová announces end of career

Daniela Lazarová
19-10-2017
Canoe slalom athlete Štepánka Hilgertová has officially announced the end of her professional career.

The 49-year-old, two-times Olympics champion said her contract with the club Dukla expired in October and she would no longer race professionally.

According to the Czechteam.info news site Hilgertová will work at the Czech National Bank as a consultant in the field of education.

 
 
 
 
 
 
