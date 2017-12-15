Candidates in presidential race draw numbers in traditional lottery

The nine candidates running in the 2018 presidential elections drew numbers in a traditional election lottery held by the state electoral committee.
The former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences Jiří Drahoš, who is considered the most serious rival to incumbent president Miloš Zeman will run under number 9. President Zeman, who is making a bid for a second term in office, received number 7. Entrepreneur and lyricist Michal Horáček who is also one of the hot favourites in the race drew number 2. Candidates can use the numbers in their election campaigns.
The first round of voting in the presidential elections is scheduled for January 12-13. If none of the candidates in the running manage to win majority support, a second round will take place on 26-27 January.
