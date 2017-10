A campaign has been launched aimed at encouraging first-time voters to go to the polls in general elections in a week and a half’s time.

Named Tvoje poprvé (Your First Time), it takes the form of a video featuring a number of figures popular with young people, including singer Tomáš Klus and activist documentary maker Janek Rubeš.

Alongside the video, the campaign’s website features an election “calculator” allowing young potential voters to work out which parties best represent their views.