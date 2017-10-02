Calgary Flames reported hopeful about Jaromír Jágr NHL signing

The TSN sports news channel has reported that Canadian NHL ice hockey club, the Calgary Flames, are very hopeful about signing Czech veteran Jaromír Jágr after initial talks. Jágr, 45, who last season played for the Florida Panthers with 16 gaols and 30 assists, is a free agent looking for a team after being dropped by the club at the end of the season.

Rumours peaked last week that Jágr might return to play for local Czech club, the Kladno Knights, which he owns. The player later said that talks about possible NHL openings would detain him. The NHL season is about to start.