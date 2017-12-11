Cable car use on Snežka restricted to lower half of mountain

Strong winds on Monday meant that the use of the cable car on the Czech Republic’s highest peak at 1,602 metres, Snežka, was restricted to the lower level, from Pec pod Snežkou to Růžová hora. The cable car can remain in operation during winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

Meteorologists warned that along the ridges of the peak, winds could reach up to 110 kilometres per hour. There is around a metre of snow at the mountain’s top.

Sněžka, photo: Magdalena Kašubová

