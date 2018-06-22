Cabinet supports proposal to legalise same-sex marriages

The government has given its formal support to a draft proposal allowing for same-sex marriages. With the cabinet’s support, the proposal, which would require amending the Civil Code, will now go to the lower house of Parliament for debate.

Current Czech civil law only allows for same-sex couples to have registered partnerships, an institution that would no longer be in place if same-sex marriages become legal. Thus far, 46 MPs representing six different parties in the 200-seat Chamber of Deputies have signed on to the draft proposal.