The cabinet on Monday approved a plan for the revitalization of the Czech Republic’s three most underdeveloped and economically disadvantaged regions. The government’s plan aimed at sparking the revival of Karlovy Vary, Ústí, and Moravia-Silesia should require a financial injection of approximately 42 billion crowns in the next three years. The regions have the lowest average wages, highest unemployment rates and the most socially excluded areas in the country.