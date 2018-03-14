Cabinet approves proposed amendment to civil law

14-03-2018
The outgoing government approved a proposed amendment to the civil service law at its session on Wednesday. Under the proposal, the civil service should open up to experts from the outside.

The amendment to the civil service law also introduces a new assessment system that would make it easier to remove top officials from their posts.

The government will now ask the European Commission to take an official stand on the proposed changes, acting prime minister Andrej Babiš said after the meeting.

 
 
 
