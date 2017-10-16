Bychkov signs contract to be next chief conductor of Czech Philharmonic

The director of the Czech Philharmonic David Mareček presented a contract to American conductor of Russian descent Semyon Bychkov on Monday, signing him as chief conductor of the philharmonic for five years. The signing was attended by Culture Minister Daniel Herman.
The contract will go into effect at the start of 2018. Bychkov takes over as chief conductor following the death of Jiří Bělohlávek in May.
British artist buries MiG 21 fighter jet to symbolize the end of an era
Martin Nekola: Czech Chicago and other untold stories of Czechs abroad
Czech President Zeman addresses Council of Europe
Czech Republic faces court action over freedom of movement
Czech pre-election battle plugs into war of words over lithium mining deal