Bychkov signs contract to be next chief conductor of Czech Philharmonic

Jan Velinger
16-10-2017
The director of the Czech Philharmonic David Mareček presented a contract to American conductor of Russian descent Semyon Bychkov on Monday, signing him as chief conductor of the philharmonic for five years. The signing was attended by Culture Minister Daniel Herman.

The contract will go into effect at the start of 2018. Bychkov takes over as chief conductor following the death of Jiří Bělohlávek in May.

 
 
 
 
 
 
