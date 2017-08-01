Wealthy businessman Dalibor Dědek says he will help find non-party candidates to run for the Mayors and Independents group in October’s elections. The founder of security alarms and systems maker Jablotron says he will run himself if enough suitable nominees cannot be found. Mr. Dědek says he will be targeting capable people with unblemished reputations who do not earn money from state contracts or subsidies. The Mayors were meant to stand in the elections with the Christian Democrats but the latter dissolved the coalition.
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans
Mushroom app appeals to those in the dark
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
My Prague – Jiří Fajt