Wealthy businessman Dalibor Dědek says he will help find non-party candidates to run for the Mayors and Independents group in October’s elections. The founder of security alarms and systems maker Jablotron says he will run himself if enough suitable nominees cannot be found. Mr. Dědek says he will be targeting capable people with unblemished reputations who do not earn money from state contracts or subsidies. The Mayors were meant to stand in the elections with the Christian Democrats but the latter dissolved the coalition.