Bulgarian competition watchdog slaps fresh fine on ČEZ

Daniela Lazarová
21-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Bulgaria’s competition watchdog has fined the Czech utility ČEZ and Austria’s EVN for breaching competition rules by discriminating against independent traders. The Bulgarian authorities levied a combined fine of 2.3 million dollars on the two electricity distributors.

ČEZ has denied any wrongdoing and said it would appeal the decision. The Czech energy company is gradually pulling out of the Bulgarian market due to long-standing disputes with local authorities.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 