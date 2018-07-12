Brussels cuts forecast for Czech growth this and next year

The European Commission has revised downward its forecast for the growth of the Czech economy this year and in 2018. According to its latest prognosis, Czech gross domestic product should expand by 3.0 percent this year and 2.9 percent next year. An earlier forecast had suggested growth of 3.4 percent in 2018 and 3.1 percent in 2019.

The European Commission also issued less positive growth predictions for the Eurozone and the European Union as a whole on Thursday.