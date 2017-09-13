Brno pushes for right to held events on main square

The authorities in Brno are to go to the Constitutional Court in a bid to win permission to hold events again on the city’s main square. Entertainments were banned on náměstí Svobody following a complaint from a couple who live on the square and said the commotion from such events was intolerable.
Deputy mayor Richard Mrázek said it was important to maintain order and observe regulations regarding noise levels at night. However, náměstí Svobody is a central square and should serve citizens, he said.
