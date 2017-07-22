Police in Brno are publicising good deeds by local people on their official website, Czech Television reported on Saturday. They began posting such stories two weeks ago and have been adding one a day in a bid to encourage Brno residents to take greater interest in their surroundings. Examples to date include the story of a man who prevented thieves from stealing expensive equipment from a doctor’s surgery and the saving of a squirrel from a car showroom. The police said they had found inspiration in the work of writer Jaroslav Foglar, whose books were intended to inspire young people to socially-minded behavior.