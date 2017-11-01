Brno joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Brno has been accepted as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, which fosters cooperation among cities that support creativity “as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development”. The Moravian capital is the second Czech city to make it onto the list, which has just been expanded to take in 64 new locations.

Brno is included in the UNESCO network as a “creative city of music” while Prague features in its literature category. A total of 180 cities in 72 countries are involved.