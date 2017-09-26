British study suggests Czech Republic “world’s unhealthiest country”

The Czech Republic has been judged the world’s unhealthiest country by Clinic Compare, a UK clinic comparison website. It collated information from the World Health Organization, the CIA World Factbook and the World Lung Association and ranked each state according to three factors: alcohol consumption, tobacco consumption and obesity levels.

The study’s authors said residents of the Czech Republic consumed an average of 13.7 litres of pure alcohol annually and ranked 11th highest in per capita cigarettes smoked a year. Russia came second in the survey, followed by Slovenia, Belarus and Slovakia.