Brighton sign right-back Aleš Matejů from Viktoria Plzen

Daniela Lazarová
05-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Brighton have signed Czech U21 right-back Aleš Matejů from Viktoria Plzen for 2.5 million euro. The 21-year-old has penned a three-year deal at the Amex Stadium and becomes Brighton's seventh signing of the summer. Matejů joined Plzen in 2015 and helped them win the Czech First League title during his first season at the club.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 