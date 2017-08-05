Brighton have signed Czech U21 right-back Aleš Matejů from Viktoria Plzen for 2.5 million euro. The 21-year-old has penned a three-year deal at the Amex Stadium and becomes Brighton's seventh signing of the summer. Matejů joined Plzen in 2015 and helped them win the Czech First League title during his first season at the club.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates