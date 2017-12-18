Bookmakers shorten odds on Zeman win in presidential vote

Czech bookmakers have shortened their odds on the incumbent Miloš Zeman winning presidential elections in January. While two weeks ago the odds on a victory for the current head of state were 1.8 to 1, they have now fallen to 1.62 to 1.
By contrast, the odds have lengthened slightly on scientist Jiří Drahoš, who polls suggest has the second highest support after Mr. Zeman. Whereas the bookies were giving a price of 2.8 to 1 on Mr. Drahoš they are now offering 2.9 to 1.
A total of CZK 50 million had been staked on the outcome at the start of December, which is the same amount that was bet on the entire 2013 presidential election.
