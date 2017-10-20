Book Fair underway in Havlíčkův Brod

The 27th Book Fair has gotten underway in Havlíčkův Brod, located in the Vysočina region. The annual two-day event this year brings together a record 183 publishers, illustrators and translators, the director of the festival, author and publisher Markéta Hejkalová confirmed.
The fair will see numerous accompanying programs, including exhibitions, lectures, author readings and discussions.
Martin Nekola: Czech Chicago and other untold stories of Czechs abroad
Czech President Zeman addresses Council of Europe
How should socialist architecture be treated now?
Czech pre-election battle plugs into war of words over lithium mining deal
Czech ministry mulls massive recruitment of foreign workers to fill jobs