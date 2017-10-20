Book Fair underway in Havlíčkův Brod

Jan Velinger
20-10-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The 27th Book Fair has gotten underway in Havlíčkův Brod, located in the Vysočina region. The annual two-day event this year brings together a record 183 publishers, illustrators and translators, the director of the festival, author and publisher Markéta Hejkalová confirmed.

The fair will see numerous accompanying programs, including exhibitions, lectures, author readings and discussions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 