Prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka will discuss with the head of the country’s grouping of trades, Josef Středula, unions how to raise public sector wages. The government in June agreed to target some raises already in November with wages for doctors and sisters to be increased in January. Discussions are still continuing about the increases that can be offered with a range between eight and 13 percent. The Social Democrats are pushing to use public sector wage increases and hikes in the minimum wage to push Czech wages higher so that they start to catch up with those in Western Europe.