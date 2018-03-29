Bohuslav Martinů Centre receives composer’s correspondence with close friend from US

The Bohuslav Martinů Centre in the composer’s home town of Polička has received a collection of close to 100 letters which Martinů sent to his close friend and compatriot Frank Rybka in the United States.

The collection was donated to the center by Rybka’s descendants and handed over to the Czech ambassador in the United States Hynek Kmoníček.

The center has a unique collection of Bohuslav Martinů scores and over 3,600 artefacts relating to the famous composer’s life. Many others remain scattered around the world since Bohuslav Martinů spent more than half of his life abroad.