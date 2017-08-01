The body of a Czech woman who died in Hurgada, Egypt last week has been repatriated to the Czech Republic, the spokeswoman for the Czech Foreign Ministry, Michaela Lagronová confirmed on Tuesday. The Czech, who was 36, was one of several women attacked by a knifeman at a local resort. Two others died in the attack. Although the Czech woman's injuries were initially described as minor, her condition later suddenly deteriorated rapidly before she could be brought back to the Czech Republic. She reportedly died from multiple organ failure; a second autopsy is likely and the case is to be investigated by the Czech National Office for Combating Organised Crime.