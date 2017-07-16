Body of drowned girl found in Bulgaria

Ruth Fraňková
16-07-2017
Rescuers have found the body of a girl from the Czech Republic, who drowned in Bulgaria's Sunny Beach resort on Thursday, Czech television NOVA reported on Saturday, citing the Czech ambassador to Bulgaria Dušan Štrauch. The 11-year-old girl, reportedly of Vietnamese origin, drowned after she had been carried away by a strong underwater currant. A 61-year-old Czech woman, who was accompanying the girl, drowned while trying to save the girl. The incident happened outside work hours, when there was no rescuer on the beach.

 
 
 
 
 
