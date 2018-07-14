Boat sinks on Baťa canal in South Moravia

A boat carrying two adults and three children sunk in the Baťa canal near Uherské Hradiště in South Moravia on Friday evening. All of the people on board managed to escape the sinking vessel by jumping on another boat. The boat was pulled out of the canal in the early hours of Saturday.

The Baťa canal, built in the 1930s by Tomáš Baťa, founder of the world famous Baťa shoe company, is the only navigable man-made waterway in the Czech Republic. Formerly used to transport coal, the canal is now used for water tourism.