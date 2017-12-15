BMW starts construction of new vehicle test centre in West Bohemia

German automobile giant BMW has started construction of a test centre for electric and self-drive cars near Sokolov in the Karlovy Vary region, company representatives announced on Friday.
The site, bought from a local coal mining company, was chosen after BMW surveyed around 80 potential locations around Europe.
BMW’s current test centres near its company headquarters in Munich, Germany, and in France and Sweden are already operating at near capacity, according to the manufacturer. BMW plans to roll out its first self drive car in 2021.
