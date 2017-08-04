A bill on defence of the state drafted by the Czech Defence Ministry envisages military training of volunteers from the civilian population. If approved the Defence Ministry would spend hundreds of millions of crowns in preparing back-up units from the civilian population who would actively participate in the country’s defence in the event of war. Such a project would involve closer cooperation and financial aid to associations of amateur radio enthusiasts, shooting clubs and cynology experts. Running an administrative and coordination centre for such training would cost 60 million crowns annually.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“My granny always called them ‘the boys’” – how Kubiš and Gabčík were taken in by England’s Ellison family
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Video of Čech, warning fellow Arsenal players not to lift trophy, gains attention of fans
Prague and London swop notes on Brexit priorities