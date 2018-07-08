Bikers’ Parade through Prague marks 115th anniversary of Harley-Davidson

Brian Kenety
08-07-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Thousands of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts rode through Prague on Saturday in a Bikers' Parade to mark the 115th anniversary of the founding of the iconic American motorcycle company.

An estimated 60,000 bikers, mainly from Europe, came to the Czech capital for the celebration, which includes a four-day exhibition at the Výstaviště fairgrounds in Holešovice that wraps up on Sunday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 