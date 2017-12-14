Biggest case of online sex abuse of children reaches court

The regional court in Usti nad Labem has opened the biggest case of online sexual abuse of children reported to date. The man charged allegedly abused over 150 girls under 15 years of age in this manner getting them to send him photos and videos of themselves and threatening to put them online unless they deliver more.

The suspect faces seven different charges and if convicted could get up to 12 years in jail. The case has highlighted the need for parents to be more aware of their children’s activities on the Internet.