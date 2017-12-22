Biathlete Gabriela Koukalová named sportswoman of the year

Czech biathlete Gabriela Koukalová, a double Olympic silver medallist at Sochi and a two-time World Championship winner, was named Czech Sportswoman of the Year at a gala event on Thursday night.

The 28-year old athlete has been suffering from leg pain this season and it is not yet clear whether she will take part at the Olympic Games in South Korea.

Javelin thrower Barbora Špotáková, who won a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in London this year, finished second, followed by tennis player Karolína Plíšková, the first woman singles tennis player from the Czech Republic to become world number one.

