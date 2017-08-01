French football player Jonathan Biabiany is close to signing for Sparta Prague from Inter Milan, the website iSport.cz said. The 29-year-old winger, who was reported to be in the Czech capital, would be Sparta’s 11th new signing of the summer if the deal goes ahead. The club’s Italian manager Andrea Stramaccioni knows Biabiany from his time at the helm of Inter.
