Betting fever on election results

Czechs are placing bets on the outcome of the general elections, the news site Novinky.cz reports. The betting fever has surpassed all expectations with people having placed bets to the tune of 80 million crowns, that’s 30 million more than in the 2013 presidential elections, the news site says.

People are betting on parties and individual politicians with the highest individual bet being 700,000 crowns on the victory of the Communist Party and 450,000 on the victory of the Pirates’ Party.

People can continue to bet even as voting takes place up until the official results are announced.