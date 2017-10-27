Betting agencies rank Zeman as favourite to win presidential election at moment

Betting agencies have revised odds in the presidential election in January, once again favouring the incumbent, Miloš Zeman. During the summer, candidate Jiří Drahoš, the former head the Czech Academy of Sciences was favoured. The pendulum has swung back to Zeman, news site ČTK indicated.

At the moment, Mr Zeman’s odd s of winning are 1.40:1 while the odds for Mr Drahoš are 3:1. The next candidate closest presidential hopeful is Michal Horáček, with odds of around 8:1.