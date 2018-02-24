Berlinale Film Festival honours Oscar-winning Czech director Jiří Menzel

The Berlinale Film Festival has honoured Oscar-winning Czech director Jiří Menzel with a Golden Camera Award for his contribution to film and the Czech New Wave.

The film ‘The Interpreter,’ in which he acts, saw its worldwide premiere at the festival on Friday night. Menzel who turned 80 on Friday was not present for health reasons.

His Closely Watched Trains won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1967, and the acclaimed fil director has since produced around 30 films, among them, Larks on a String and Capricious Summer.

Menzel is a leading representative of the Czech New Wave cinema, alongside Miloš Forman and Věra Chytilová.