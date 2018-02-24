Berlinale Film Festival honours Oscar-winning Czech director Jiří Menzel

Daniela Lazarová
24-02-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Berlinale Film Festival has honoured Oscar-winning Czech director Jiří Menzel with a Golden Camera Award for his contribution to film and the Czech New Wave.

The film ‘The Interpreter,’ in which he acts, saw its worldwide premiere at the festival on Friday night. Menzel who turned 80 on Friday was not present for health reasons.

His Closely Watched Trains won an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1967, and the acclaimed fil director has since produced around 30 films, among them, Larks on a String and Capricious Summer.

Menzel is a leading representative of the Czech New Wave cinema, alongside Miloš Forman and Věra Chytilová.

Related articles

Indian filmmaker creates epic documentary from new Wave fascination

Since his studies, Indian filmmaker Shivendra Dungarpur has been fascinated by the work of Czech director Jiří Menzel. Eight years…
Jiří Menzel, photo: Martin Špelda

Acclaimed Czech film director Jiří Menzel turns 80

Fans of Czechoslovak cinema, in particular the Czech New Wave, will most likely be familiar with many of the films of director Jiří…
The Interpreter, photo: Garfield Film

Menzel star turn and Slovak militia doc among Czech highlights at Berlinale

The first major international film festival of the year, the Berlinale, gets underway on Thursday. The Czech Republic is being represented…
More
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 