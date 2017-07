Tomaáš Berdych put on a commanding performance at Wimbledon on Saturday getting through to the fourth round of the championship for the ninth time. The 2010 finalist erased the only break point he faced and won 84 per cent of his first-serve points to beat Spaniard David Ferrer 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 45 minutes. He will meet either eighth seed Dominic Thiem or American Jared Donaldson in the fourth round.