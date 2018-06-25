Berdych drops out of men’s top 20

Czech men’s number one singles player Tomáš Berdych has dropped out of the top 20 rankings for the first time since 2010, following a series of defeats and prolonged health problems. The 32-year-old Czech is currently ranked 23rd in the ATP rankings.

Berdych might also drop out of the top 50, due to persistent back pain which forced him to pull out of Wimbledon. The Czech number one reached his only Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in 2010, losing to Rafael Nadal, and has been a semi-finalist for the last two years.