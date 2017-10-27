Bělobrádek to remain at helm of Christian Democratic party

The broader leadership of the Christian Democratic party backed current leader Pavel Bělobrádek to stay on, on Friday, even after a weaker finish in last week’s elections than members had expected. The Christian Democrats secured just 5.8 percent of the vote, adding up to 10 mandates, meaning a loss of four seats in the lower house.

Mr Bělobrádek said he would offer up his post at the party’s convention, which began at noon, for failing to lead his party to a better result.