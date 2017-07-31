Beef and pork production in the Czech Republic decreased in the second quarter of the year while poultry production rose, according to figures released by the Czech Statistical Office. Overall production was down 3.4 percent compared with the same period in 2016. Beef production took the biggest dip, down 8.1 percent, followed by a 6.6 drop in pork production. However, poultry production rose 3.2 percent. Beef and pork prices rose but poultry prices fell.