Bartoš retains post as Czech Pirate Party leader

Ivan Bartoš has been reelected chairman of the Czech Pirate Party at a congress in Brno. Mr. Bartoš, who is 37, stood unopposed for the position and received the votes of 276 out of 293 delegates.

Prior to Saturday’s vote the Pirates leader said the party would be a constructive opposition in the Chamber of Deputies and could play an active role in the formation of a coalition in the next electoral period.

The Czech Pirate Party are the third biggest grouping in the lower house after passing the five-percent threshold for entry for the first time in general elections in October.